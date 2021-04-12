Selkirk Secondary school mural project

Selkirk art students have been learning about the changing seas while creating a mural. Submitted The coral reef mural. Submitted Selkirk art students have been learning about the changing seas while creating a mural. Submitted The mural surrounded by related student pieces. Submitted

Selkirk Secondary art teacher Lena McCuaig’s students in grades 10 to 12 have been learning about the bleaching of coral reefs around the world.

The students learned about the impacts of climate change, rising sea temperatures, acidification, pollution, and overfishing on marine life, McCuaig says.

Art students created pencil and pencil crayon studies of ocean species, painted vibrant watercolor and acrylic images, then studied the intricate structures of corals and created 3D sculptures of them.

“Students were visually expressing the stunning beauty and fragility of the coral reefs with these detailed studies of both coral and ocean species. It is my intention as an art teacher, that this work will inspire all students attending Selkirk Secondary to hold reverence for the oceans, coral reefs, and species that rely on them and to reflect on the impact of humans of on these ecosystems.”

the students themselves appreciated the project.

” I loved creating the different types of corals. I actually learned a lot about corals while researching the different coral types I could sculpt. I also appreciate the message of the mural to keep the world’s most important and diverse ecosystem alive.” Declan

” It was a really cool group activity, because of the way that we all made things on our own and in the end brought them all together to make and amazing art project for our school.” Eli

