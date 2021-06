Selkirk Secondary year end awards

Principal’s Award winner Declan Armstrong with Principal Clint Dogopol. Photo submitted Grade 8 Top Citizenship Award, Avery Drouin. Grade 10, top academic, Brendan Du Preez. Grade 12 top academic was won by Charlize De Preez. Also winning was Declan Armstrong. Senior Award of Distinction winner Colton Zawada. Darah Clarke won a Senior Award of Distinction, the Big Block Excellence Award and a Big Block Award. Emery Hoko won a Senior Award of Distinction and the Grade 12 Top Citizenship Award. Grade 9 Top Citizenship Award went to Ryan Peebles.

Before winding up the 2020/21 school year, Selkirk Secondary held its annual awards night, recognizing the achievements of students.

Congratulations to the following Selkirk students:

Principal’s Award– Declan Armstrong

Senior Awards of Distinction (gr. 12 students who have been on Distinction every term since gr. 10)

Declan Armstrong, Darah Clarke, Charlize DuPreez, Emery Hoko, Naomi Mihalcheon, Leith Olafson, Riley Payne, Ryan Renaud, Cindy Riemel, Mark VanZyl, Colton Zawada

Junior Awards of Distinction

Sophia Bradley, Brooklyn Burki, Nola Clarke, Ariana Drydale, Rylan Peebles

Top Citizenship

Gr. 12- Emery Hoko

Gr. 11- Holly Gale

Gr. 10- Jasmine Brenton

Gr. 9- Rylan Peebles

Gr. 8- Avery Drouin and Quinn Unger

Top Academic

Gr. 12- Declan Armstrong and Charlize DuPreez

Gr. 11- Katie Palmer

Gr. 10- Brendan DuPreez

Jerry Bancks

Leith Olafson

Bill Murphy Award– Darah Clarke

Big Block Award of Excellence– Darah Clarke

Big Block Award

Brady Anderson, Kyla Carlson, Darah Clarke, Riley Payne, Georgia Polomski-McKinnon, Logan Wahlstrom