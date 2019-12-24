Selkirk students raise $9750 for Food Bank

The Selkirk Secondary School community raised a total of $9,750 during their Foodbank Fundraiser this year! The top selling students were Caetlyn Gray ($1500), Brayden Pasula ($786), and Leah Gray ($780). Dexter McCarthur attended our Winter Assembly on behalf of the Foodbank to thank Selkirk.
