Selkirk Vocal Jazz wins first place in Moscow, Idaho

We have all had to adapt to a new way of doing things during the pandemic, and music students are no different.

Sven Heyde, music teacher at Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley reports that the Jazz Band and Vocal Jazz ensembles both participated remotely in the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho last weekend.

“Each group pre-recorded three pieces of music and submitted a video compilation of their performance. Each group then had an online adjudication reviewing our performance. Our Vocal Jazz was delighted to not only win first place in our division, but out of all high school vocal groups in all divisions (Div I, II, and III) and categories (multi-mic, area-mic, and combo) as well as vocal solo entrants, only one group scored higher than us in one of the other divisions/categories.”

Congratulations to all.

