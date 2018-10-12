Selkirk’s Free the Children Club hosting annual WE Scare Hunger food drive

Selkirk’s Free the Children Club is hosting their annual WE Scare Hunger food drive event on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

The Free the Children Club invites everyone to participate by collecting non-perishable food items from family, friends and neighbours in advance of the date. Alternatively, families can dress up and go trick-or-treating for these items on the morning of the 27th, and drop off at the Food Bank no later than 1p.m.

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive donations and will provide hot dogs and hot chocolate for all participants.

Selkirk school will have donation bins available and will be collecting food donations over the next few weeks, as well as at their Halloween dance. Individuals and businesses can also help by doing the same in their stores, offices, etc..

If anyone is interested in volunteering or would like more information, contact Lisa Singbeil at Lisa.Singbeil@sd6.bc.ca.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

