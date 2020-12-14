Send a holiday card to a Kimberley senior through Centre 64

This Christmas there will be many people, especially seniors, who will be spending the holiday alone.

Centre 64 would like to bring a little brightness to those who might be lonely at this time by sending along a small thing to make their life a bit better.

Two local artists, Ilene Lowing and Tony Austin, have drawn holiday colouring cards, which you can download and colour.

Centre 64 will take care of getting them distributed to seniors in long term care in Kimberley.

All you need to do is:

1 Download a holiday card or pick one up at Centre 64 (64 Deer Park Avenue, Tue.-Sat. 1-5 PM)

2 Colour the card; let your creativity run free!

3 Scan the card and send it to: info@kimberleyarts.com or drop the card off at Centre 64.

If you do drop into Centre 64, stay long enough to take in the latest exhibition Snowed In. They are open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

READ: Centre 64 gallery reopens with Kaleidoscope exhibit



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter