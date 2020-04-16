Seniors Helping Seniors temporarily expanding services

The City of Kimberley is helping spread the word that the Summit Community Services Seniors Helping Seniors Program has temporarily expanded their services to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seniors Helping Seniors program is offering support in many ways. They will help with:

– Grocery and/or supply pick-up and delivery;

– Prescription pick-up and delivery; and

– Providing referrals to other support agencies.

Any Kimberley resident who is self-isolated, quarantined, has underlying health conditions or difficulty getting out for supplies can ask Seniors Helping Seniors for support.

Just call 250-427-8733, seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Just Posted

Seniors Helping Seniors temporarily expanding services

The City of Kimberley is helping spread the word that the Summit… Continue reading

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Council approves zero per cent municipal property tax collection adjustment

At a virtually-held meeting on Tuesday, April 14, Kimberley City Council unanimously… Continue reading

WildSafeBC back in business for 2020 season

The bears are back in town, and so is WildSafeBC

Wildsight offers home school tips

As parents struggle to keep kids entertained and educated during this period… Continue reading

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19? WHO says no

There’s been a noticeable uptick in mosquitoes – but British Columbians don’t need to worry

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Most Read