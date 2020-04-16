Seniors Helping Seniors temporarily expanding services

The City of Kimberley is helping spread the word that the Summit Community Services Seniors Helping Seniors Program has temporarily expanded their services to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seniors Helping Seniors program is offering support in many ways. They will help with:

– Grocery and/or supply pick-up and delivery;

– Prescription pick-up and delivery; and

– Providing referrals to other support agencies.

Any Kimberley resident who is self-isolated, quarantined, has underlying health conditions or difficulty getting out for supplies can ask Seniors Helping Seniors for support.

Just call 250-427-8733, seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Seniors