“Sense of Place” is the next exhibit at Centre 64

15. THE SPIRIT, White Boar Glacier The eerie red colour was from our campfire. This panoramic image is composed of 4 photos with each exposure being 30 seconds. I think it looks alive resting in place. Its title is from the Jim James song “Here in Spirit.”

The next exhibition at the gallery at Centre 64 is “Sense of Place” by Neal Panton which opens October 19.

Neal is a self-taught photographer. After taking one night school course in the basics of photography, he got his first camera at the age of 22. He has worked as a university professor of Photography and Visual Language, and he spent a year as a photojournalist for Reuters news agency.

“Sense of Place explores how people experience and make meaning of a particular area, and for this exhibition Neal focused on the Kootenays.

While the mountains in the Kootenays provide endless opportunities to make great photographs, Neal says, “the challenge to me as an artist is to find a unique way of seeing things that people see all the time, to bring a unique point of view to the world around us”.

“Sense of Place” is a collection of largely panoramic photographs utilising metal printing. Printing the photographs on metal creates stunning images due to the smooth surface of the material as well as it helps keep down weight and cost of the artworks.

There are two things Neal enjoyed the most during the creation of this exhibition. Firstly, he feels privileged to be heading out into this part of the world with an idea in mind. “It’s a joy to be able to venture out and search out a point of view that illustrates the shared experience of the Kootenays.” Secondly, selecting photographs for an exhibition is challenging, exhilarating, joyous, and meaningful to Neal. “Reliving these moments helps me find the connection that exists between all the photographs. I’m a firm believer that we don’t see things as they are, we see things as we are. Creating an exhibition reinforces this belief.”

“Sense of Place” has been made possible by the support of the Columbia Basin Trust through its Arts Funding To Communities grant program which is delivered by the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance. The exhibition will be available at Centre 64 in Kimberley October 19- November 15.

1. TEAR, Mause Creek Tarns. Snowbound in winter I was able to access these “teardrop lakes” by snow shoe in early spring.