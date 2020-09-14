Seventh Annual Harvest Party at Kimberley Community Garden

The Kimberley Community Garden has been looking very lush this summer, and now it’s time to celebrate its bounty with Wildsight’s annual Harvest Party.

This seventh annual event will take place Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive, behind the Aquatic Centre.

This is a free family event, but keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, is capped to a maximum of 50 attendees, so please register at https://wildsight.ca/events/seventh-annual-harvest-party-2/ if you plan to attend.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. with zucchini and potato sack races; community harvest candy apples/apple sauce/apple juice treats. There will be a bear spray presentation and demo with Danica Roussy of WildSafeBC; zucchini races; a Kimberley Food Hub presentation with Ingrid Liepa; and potato sack races.

• This event will be managed by dedicated Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook staff, contractors, and volunteers to ensure all participants feel safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

• As per BC Ministry of Health legal requirements, this event can only host a maximum of 50 participants. Registration is required.

• Remember to practice social distancing, frequent hand sanitizing (we provide), mask wearing (optional).

• Participants will be welcomed in to the garden to harvest one group at a time to enjoy and harvest the many delectable foods we grew this season.

• Please bring:

◦ a mask (in case social distancing is not possible)

◦ water bottle

◦ snacks

◦ a hat

◦ lawn chairs

◦ cups/mugs for sampling apple juice

◦ container for apple sauce

◦ a reusable bag for garden harvest

◦ BYOZ (bring your own zucchini) Participants are encouraged to bring the best competition your family garden has to offer!

The Kimberley Community Garden is a public, edible garden for the whole community to enjoy. Sharing is the foundation of the garden, as it is with the Harvest Party!



