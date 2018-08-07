Learn more about cosmetics at the Summer Beauty Gala at Kimberley Shoppers Drug Mart.

Shoppers Summer Beauty Gala

Pamper yourself and raise funds for a good cause at the same time.

Join the cosmetologists at Shoppers Drug Mart in Kimberley on Saturday, August 11 for their Summer Beauty Gala.

Your $10 ticket will give you access to pampering and beauty consultations, and includes $5 off a minimum $5 cosmetics purchase during the event. And, in support of women’s health, through “Shoppers Love You”, $5 from each ticket will be directed to Look Good Feel Better Programs. Look Good Feel Better helps women facing all cancers feel like themselves again.

In British Columbia, “Shoppers Love You” helps deliver the workshop to an average of 800 women each year. with the support of local volunteers. Stop by the Cosmetics Department at Kimberley Shoppers Drug Mart for your ticket and all of the details.

How well do you really know British Columbia?
CBT funds 122 new child care spaces, plus 722 spaces improved

