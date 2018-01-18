The “Robertson Rockers,” winners of the Sing Me a Song contest’s Under-18 category in 2015, are shown in a video posted to the program’s Youtube channel.

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Have a song about British Columbia you’re itching to write, sing and record, or such a ditty already done?

It’s a candidate for the Sing Me A Song music program, launched for a fifth year Thursday (Jan. 18) by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon.

Her program gives musical groups of all ages and genres the opportunity to write and sing an original B.C.-themed song in the lead-up to 2021, the 150th anniversary of the province’s entry into the Confederation.

Entries will be judged by a panel of musicians, and a $1,000 award is given annually in each of three age categories.

The “Sing Me a Song BC” channel on Youtube showcases winners and other entries from previous years.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

“The entries we have received for the past four seasons were outstanding and showed that community pride is alive and well in British Columbia,” Guichon said on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to this next phase of the program and showcasing the great musical talent found across the province.”

Entries are due by March 30, via the website ltgov.bc.ca.

“Whether it is a school or community choir or other amateur musical group, all submissions must have a minimum of eight voices and musical accompaniment is welcome,” says a post on the website.

“Each song must be original content, no longer than five minutes in length, and be based on the ‘British Columbia 150’ themes. For younger age groups, adults may assist in the creation of the musical content. Musicality, spirit and originality are highly encouraged.”

CLICK HERE to see a list of the contest winners since 2014.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Deer party at corner of Dalgren and Montgomery

Just Posted

Tricky snowpack this weekend: Avalanche Canada

Strong to extreme winds and wet snow creating a touchy slab.

Kimberley Skating Club to host East Kootenay Invitational this weekend

The three day event is free for spectators.

Kimberley Dynamiters beat Rockets 6-1; Prepare for last 10 games

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters were in action on Tuesday night as… Continue reading

Arts BC Community Cultural Forum coming to Centre 64

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, The Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64… Continue reading

2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

Teams from the east and west kootenays competed in Kimberley last weekend.

Deer party at corner of Dalgren and Montgomery

12 deer were spotted crossing the street to Mark Creek.

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Secretary of homeland security explains a new policy that let’s border guards check phones

‘Beautiful writer’ Nancy Richler dies of cancer in Vancouver hospital

Montreal-born author spent most of her adult life in B.C. as a fiction writer and novelist

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

New Denver emergency ward to remain 24/7

Interior Health says it’s postponing changes to operating hours.

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Most Read