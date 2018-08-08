Staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital were busy delivering six babies on July 24. Photo courtesy of Interior Health

Six babies born in one day in Nelson

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Something must have been in the water nine months ago.

Six babies were born at Kootenay Lake Hospital over a 22-hour span on July 24, while a seventh was also in labour, according to Interior Health.

The hospital typically welcomes just one new baby per day, but there were 41 total deliveries in July. However, there doesn’t seem to be any single explanation for the baby boom.

“It was an incredible amount of work,” interim maternity manager Trina Larson said. “It was great to see how the teams from each department came together.”

Coincidentally, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail also had four babies born on July 24.

