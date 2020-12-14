‘Smile With A Senior’ photo contest winners

1st place and People’s choice award - Friendship 2nd place - Omi and her Great Granddaughter Honorable Mention: Bald is Beautiful Honorable Mention: Mom and daughter fall walk Honorable Mention: When we could get out

Seniors in Partnership, a committee of United Way East Kootenay held a ‘Smile with a Senior’ photo contest with a $200 cash first prize and many other prizes! The photos were pre COVID and during the pandemic. We were very pleased with the variety and originality of the the photos. Our judges, Brian Clarkson and Stewart Wilson thoroughly enjoyed the pleasant but difficult job of choosing the winners.

We are looking forward to presenting another photo contest next year and asking that a short description of the story behind the photo be included.

Thank you to all of those who participated in the photo contest and we look forward to your entries next year! We will be in contact with the winners to distribute the prizes.

We would like to thank our sponsors for the generous prizes. Thanks to BC Responsible Gambling, Bridge Interior, Kootenay Columbia Home Medical Equipment, Shoppers Drug Mart and Save On Foods. Without this local support events such as this could not take place!