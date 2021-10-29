Rotarian Lynn Hauptman presents the cheque to Bev Middlebrook along with SPARK youth members Winter Archibald, Huxley Campbell, Velika Latondress, Charlotte Raymond, Youth Care Worker Ruth Turner, Castin Knudsen and International Student Kristen Zeevat. Photo submitted

Rotarian Lynn Hauptman presents the cheque to Bev Middlebrook along with SPARK youth members Winter Archibald, Huxley Campbell, Velika Latondress, Charlotte Raymond, Youth Care Worker Ruth Turner, Castin Knudsen and International Student Kristen Zeevat. Photo submitted

Spark Youth Centre benefits from Kimberley Rotary bingo

The Rotary Club of Kimberley has made another donation to a local group through funds raised through the Rotary On-line Bingo. This time the recipient of $5000 was the local SPARK Youth Centre. Bev Middlebrook, Executive Director, was ecstatic about this donation and said that it has come at just the right time to help them move forward with supporting youth ages 8 – 18 in our community.

The Rotary Club continues to encourage people to support the club and future donations by playing in the Rotary On-line bingos on Friday evenings. You can purchase your tickets at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/48984948895/orders/940b60da6262db4e9dc17084bab0f12f

Be sure to select Kimberley Rotary from the drop-down menu. It is a great way to spend a Friday evening in the comfort of your own home or with friends.

READ: Another Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo

READ: Kimberley Rotary donates funds raised through online bingo


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Marysville homes ready for Halloween

Just Posted

Rotarian Lynn Hauptman presents the cheque to Bev Middlebrook along with SPARK youth members Winter Archibald, Huxley Campbell, Velika Latondress, Charlotte Raymond, Youth Care Worker Ruth Turner, Castin Knudsen and International Student Kristen Zeevat. Photo submitted
Spark Youth Centre benefits from Kimberley Rotary bingo

Paul Rodgers photo
Marysville homes ready for Halloween

The B.C. Government has introduced Bill 26, dissolving Jumbo Mountain Resort Municipality.
Ktunaxa First Nation pleased with the dissolution of Jumbo Resort Municipality

Left to right: Greg Spatz, Trisha Gagnon, John Reischman, Jim Nunally and Nick Hornbuckle. Photo courtesy Jamie Wiens.
Return of the Jaybirds