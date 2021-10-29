Spark Youth Centre benefits from Kimberley Rotary bingo

The Rotary Club of Kimberley has made another donation to a local group through funds raised through the Rotary On-line Bingo. This time the recipient of $5000 was the local SPARK Youth Centre. Bev Middlebrook, Executive Director, was ecstatic about this donation and said that it has come at just the right time to help them move forward with supporting youth ages 8 – 18 in our community.

The Rotary Club continues to encourage people to support the club and future donations by playing in the Rotary On-line bingos on Friday evenings. You can purchase your tickets at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/48984948895/orders/940b60da6262db4e9dc17084bab0f12f

Be sure to select Kimberley Rotary from the drop-down menu. It is a great way to spend a Friday evening in the comfort of your own home or with friends.

READ: Another Kimberley winner in online Rotary bingo

READ: Kimberley Rotary donates funds raised through online bingo



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter