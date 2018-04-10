Sparks Youth Centre in Kimberley accepting prom dress donations

Graduation and the prom is a rite of passage for Grade 12 students. A big part of it is finding the perfect prom dress.

However, not everyone can afford to buy a brand new formal gown for the occasion. To make sure all Kimberley students have an opportunity to enjoy that special day, staff at the Sparks Youth Centre in Kimberley will be accepting donations of prom dresses.

The dresses will then be offered by donation.

If you have a clean prom dress that you’d like to donate, please drop it off at the Youth Centre back door Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m.