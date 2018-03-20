Sports School donates to Minor Hockey

The Selkirk Sports School proudly donates $3324 to Jackie Armstrong of Kimberley Minor Hockey as part of its Give Back Raffle. The money is to be used to help with the purchase of boards for half and cross-ice hockey at the Initiation and Novice levels. Thanks to all who purchased a ticket and to prize donors including: Mountain Spirit Resort and Spa, Gwinner’s Country Butcher, and Patrick Marleau of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Thanks also to the Kimberley Dynamiters for allowing the sale of tickets at a few games.