The Selkirk Sports School is running a “Give Back” Raffle where all proceeds are being donated to Kimberley Minor Hockey. Students in the program want to recognize the integral role KMH has played in their lives as athletes and people. The four individual prizes are: a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey signed by Auston Matthews, three nights accommodation at Mountain Spirit Resort and Spa, a $400 gift card to Gwinner’s Country Butcher, and two premium tickets to see the Edmonton Oilers versus the Calgary Flames in Calgary on March 31. The Sports School would like to thank the local business that generously donated prizes as well as, friend of the program, Patrick Marleau, who helped us get the jersey. Pictured are Sports School athletes Braiden Koran, Cam Reid, and Kaleb Birmingham.