Spring is the season of revival; a time of taking stock and anticipating what the new warmth will bring. As much as winter can be a time of quiet and reflection, the energy of spring drives us to take action once again.

This spring, the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) is offering a new program in Kimberley called Spotlight on Change. The goal of this program is to help women explore our lives, our selves, and our futures. It is based on the needs of each individual, and helps us to know our skills, our goals, and our community as they relate to life and finding work.

The program is designed exclusively for women. It is an ideal program for those just imagining working, to those who have strong intent around finding employment. The program will be held twice weekly from 10am – noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26th to May 29th.

Spotlight on Change is facilitated by Lori Craig who has a strong interest in supporting women to explore and create what we want in life.

For more information or to register, please contact: Carol Fairhurst, Community Literacy Coordinator, CBAL Kimberley

(250) 687-4681 / cfairhurst@cbal.org