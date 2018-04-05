Spotlight on Change

Spring is the season of revival; a time of taking stock and anticipating what the new warmth will bring. As much as winter can be a time of quiet and reflection, the energy of spring drives us to take action once again.

This spring, the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) is offering a new program in Kimberley called Spotlight on Change. The goal of this program is to help women explore our lives, our selves, and our futures. It is based on the needs of each individual, and helps us to know our skills, our goals, and our community as they relate to life and finding work.

The program is designed exclusively for women. It is an ideal program for those just imagining working, to those who have strong intent around finding employment. The program will be held twice weekly from 10am – noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26th to May 29th.

Spotlight on Change is facilitated by Lori Craig who has a strong interest in supporting women to explore and create what we want in life.

For more information or to register, please contact: Carol Fairhurst, Community Literacy Coordinator, CBAL Kimberley

(250) 687-4681 / cfairhurst@cbal.org

Previous story
2018 Vendor Applications now open for Kimberley Farmers’ Market

Just Posted

Kimberley’s new garbage truck on the way

New collection system to be in place in May or June says CAO

Spotlight on Change

Spring is the season of revival; a time of taking stock and… Continue reading

Grizzlies tie up series 2-2 against Nitros in games three and four

The KIJHL Finals between Kimberley Dynamiters and Revelstoke Grizzlies continued on Monday… Continue reading

2018 Vendor Applications now open for Kimberley Farmers’ Market

The market will run Thursday evenings from June 21 to Sept. 22.

Kimberley Academy to offer freestyle ski school

Academy also hosting girls hockey showcase this weekend as well as moguls showcase

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

BCHL Today: Trail depth steps up as Smoke Eaters avoid elimination

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Vancouver Island group cancels annual rabbit show because of deadly virus

A disease that is deadly to rabbits has prompted the Vancouver Island Rabbit Breeders Association to cancel its annual show

Most Read