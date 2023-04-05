Participants in last year’s community clean up in Kimberley. Wildsight.ca file

Participants in last year’s community clean up in Kimberley. Wildsight.ca file

Spring community clean up events in both Kimberley and Cranbrook

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook, the City of Kimberley and Canadian Tire Cranbrook CommuniTeam invite residents of both cities to join them on for community cleanups.

Cranbrook’s event will be Saturday, April 22, 2023. Join community members and organizations canvassing various locations in Cranbrook. Meet by 10 a.m. at Canadian Tire, Cranbrook to receive routes, and return by 2 p.m. There will be a waste bin available at Canadian Tire at the end of the clean up.

Garbage bags and gloves will be provided. Remember to dress appropriately for the weather and bring lots of water. Organizers ask you to consider walking or biking, and wear bright clothing for better roadside visibility.

There will also be a Spring Spruce Up event in Cranbrook the following week,April 24 to 28.

Kimberley will also have an event on April 22. Same time and instructions as Cranbrook but meet at the Civic Centre at 10 a.m.

Also there will be a week-long event, Monday to Friday, April 17 to 22. Hosted by the City of Kimberley, sign up as a school, group or individual to participate during the week. Contact the City of Kimberley to pick up bags and select a location. Email communications@kimberley.ca to register.

READ: Earth Week, Farmers’ Market, City Nature Challenge


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Llama Sanctuary finds last-minute Shuswap home following eviction

Just Posted

Participants in last year’s community clean up in Kimberley. Wildsight.ca file
Spring community clean up events in both Kimberley and Cranbrook

Cam Reid was player of the game in a game four that will be remembered not for the score, but for the roughly 75 penalty minutes awarded. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters fall to Posse in penalty-rife game four

Letter to the Editor.
Letter: Wildsight speaks against proposed restaurant/gas station

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file
Kimberley City Council will hear from applicants for CBT ReDi grants on April 19

Pop-up banner image