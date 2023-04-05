Spring community clean up events in both Kimberley and Cranbrook

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook, the City of Kimberley and Canadian Tire Cranbrook CommuniTeam invite residents of both cities to join them on for community cleanups.

Cranbrook’s event will be Saturday, April 22, 2023. Join community members and organizations canvassing various locations in Cranbrook. Meet by 10 a.m. at Canadian Tire, Cranbrook to receive routes, and return by 2 p.m. There will be a waste bin available at Canadian Tire at the end of the clean up.

Garbage bags and gloves will be provided. Remember to dress appropriately for the weather and bring lots of water. Organizers ask you to consider walking or biking, and wear bright clothing for better roadside visibility.

There will also be a Spring Spruce Up event in Cranbrook the following week,April 24 to 28.

Kimberley will also have an event on April 22. Same time and instructions as Cranbrook but meet at the Civic Centre at 10 a.m.

Also there will be a week-long event, Monday to Friday, April 17 to 22. Hosted by the City of Kimberley, sign up as a school, group or individual to participate during the week. Contact the City of Kimberley to pick up bags and select a location. Email communications@kimberley.ca to register.

