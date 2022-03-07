Join the CWL for a St. Patrick’s Day tea on Saturday, March 12th. Submitted file

St. Patrick’s Day Tea in Kimberley

Spring is on the way…and so is the annual Sacred Heart CWL St. Patrick’s Day Tea. The table is set, tea is on, dainty sandwiches and fancy sweets are all ready for you. Come and we will delight you with our charming table service. The Sacred Heart Catholic Women’s League and the Knights of Columbus will be serving you. The proceeds from this “Tea” and previous fundraisers are used to support local community initiatives. In 2021 they were excited to donate to the Kimberley Schools Breakfast program, Angel Flight Service, Women’s Shelter and a Scholarship to a Selkirk graduate.

You are invited to stop in and enjoy being served, having a visit and entering the draw for an “Irish Dandies” basket. “Tea Time” is Saturday, March 12th from 1-3pm.

Thank you and “May the Luck of the Irish be Yours!”

