Steelworkers support local foodbanks

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributed $229,750 to 112 food banks across Canada in 2019. Locally USW Local 1-405 and all of it members are distributing donations from this fund to our local food banks in both the East and West Kootenays. Their members contribute to the Humanity Fund through the Collective Agreements negotiated and is an ongoing benefit in our communities. Commonly the employees will contribute based on the number of hours that the individual works.

These donations are very important to our members, as we all are community members first and foremost. USW Local 1-405 represent a large diversified group of members in both the East and West Kootenays and we are a strong group of community advocates.

“At this time every year, we are reminded that social inequalities are growing in Canada.” said Ken Neumann, President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund. “As the holiday season approaches, Steelworkers from all over the country, through the Steelworkers Humanity Fund, join together to support food banks and other organizations in our communities.”

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases employers make matching contributions to the fund.