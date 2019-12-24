Steelworkers support local foodbanks

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributed $229,750 to 112 food banks across Canada in 2019. Locally USW Local 1-405 and all of it members are distributing donations from this fund to our local food banks in both the East and West Kootenays. Their members contribute to the Humanity Fund through the Collective Agreements negotiated and is an ongoing benefit in our communities. Commonly the employees will contribute based on the number of hours that the individual works.

These donations are very important to our members, as we all are community members first and foremost. USW Local 1-405 represent a large diversified group of members in both the East and West Kootenays and we are a strong group of community advocates.

“At this time every year, we are reminded that social inequalities are growing in Canada.” said Ken Neumann, President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund. “As the holiday season approaches, Steelworkers from all over the country, through the Steelworkers Humanity Fund, join together to support food banks and other organizations in our communities.”

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases employers make matching contributions to the fund.

Previous story
Marysville students donate to Food Bank
Next story
Selkirk students raise $9750 for Food Bank

Just Posted

Selkirk students raise $9750 for Food Bank

The Selkirk Secondary School community raised a total of $9,750 during their… Continue reading

Steelworkers support local foodbanks

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund contributed $229,750 to 112 food banks across Canada… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department launches app to track Santa on Christmas Eve

The app will show where Santa is during his annual tour of Kimberley.

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Marysville students donate to Food Bank

Marysville students raised $602.21 and two big boxes of food for the… Continue reading

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Most Read