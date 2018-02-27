Head to the beautiful Kimberley Nordic Trails this weekend for Stride and Glide for Hope.

Stride and Glide for Hope

Because of a couple of factors, there was no Slopes for Hope skiing event to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society this year in Kimberley. Lori Craig, who volunteered for Slopes for Hope the past couple of years says that with the Canadian Cancer Society in Cranbrook closing its office, the event had just run its course.

However, there was an interest in continuing something.

“We had developed a Nordic component to Slopes for Hope in the last couple of years and it was really well received,” Craig said.

So it was decided to create Stride and Glide for Hope. The event will take place this Saturday, March 3 at the Kimberley Nordic Trails.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can ski any distance on any trail at your own pace. You will ski for free with a donation to the Cancer Society. There will be chili, cookies and other treats available.

Contact Lori at 250-909-4182 for more information.

