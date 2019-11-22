Summer glading and mowing at Kimberley Alpine Resort improves terrain

Kimberley Alpine Resort is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, December 14, and at that time skiers will be able to check out the results of the annual summer glaring and mowing program. The program gets existing runs in better shape, and adds new skiing terrain.

In a press release, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies outlined the focus of the program this past summer, which was:

1 Hand Glading out treed areas, increasing the amount of ridable terrain:

a Runt Glades – This area, which is a locals’ favourite with steep and deep tree skiing on your way to Easter Chair, has been opened up.

b All Over Glades – Cleaned up the glades on both sides of All Over Run – top to bottom tree skiing.

c Anton’s Glades (skier’s left) – Opened up the chutes at top skiers left then continued brush cutting down skiers left.

d Anton’s Glades – (skier’s right) – The steep trees between Anton’s and Flush visible to the left of the of the Easter Chair were cleared out of alders and deadfall. You can now ski the trees and pop out on Flush or keep following the ridge down eventually popping out on Anton’s.

e Jackpot Glades – These glades have been cleaned up and are ready to shred.

f Dean Glades – This area was cleaned up last year and a bit more brushing done this year, focusing efforts on skiers left. A fun blue run for the intermediate and expert.

2 Machine Mowing on existing runs:

a KAR expanded their summer grooming capabilities with a newer cat specially adapted with a large mower on the front to assist mother nature in opening up the slopes as early as possible. The majority of summer cat grooming was focused on the front side and blue intermediate terrain on back side including the Main, Stemwinder, Buckhorn, Mambo, Moe’s, Purl, All Over, Caper and others.

3 Hand Mowing and Cutting by crews on existing runs, including:

a Runt, Anton’s Black, Geneva, Tamarack, Jackpot, Jackpot Glades, Lower Main, Below Skier Bridge, Owl TBar, Nate’s Way, Upper Mambo, Lodge Face, Twist, Midwinder.

Snowmaking operations are underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, but the fixed opening day is weather dependent.

