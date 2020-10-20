Salvador delivers donated sand for Scout sandbag sales. Photo submitted

Support Kimberley Scouts; buy a sandbag

Salvador Ready Mix is delivering several loads of bedding sand to Resker Hall in Marysville this week. The Scouts and local volunteers will make sand bags for the coming winter.

Several hundred bags are distributed to Centex Minimart, Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Kimberley Building Supply and Save on Foods. These sandbags have the Scout Logo so you can know you’re supporting local youth when you purchase traction/sidewalk sand. Supporting these local merchants helps them support our youth. Remember to look for the Scout Logo.

Kimberley Scouts thank you for your support, and send a huge thanks to Salvador Ready Mix for their donation of sand.

In other Scouting news, Scout Leader Gene McIvor reports that all Scouting activities are underway in Kimberley.

“All activities are conducted outdoor and social distancing protocols are in place,” he said. “Cub Scout Pack (ages 8-10), Scout Troop (ages 11-14) and Venturer Company (ages 15-17) are in operation and all are presently at full capacity. Unfortunately, the Beaver Scout Colony (ages 5-7) is not functioning due to a lack of adult involvement. If you would like to become an adult volunteer, go to Scouts.ca. The youth will appreciate it!”

“Trail’s End Popcorn campaign will not take place this autumn, as door-to-door sales are not permitted at present. Plans indicate that our popcorn sales may resume in spring of 2021.

“Scout Coffee sale has begun and will run until November 16. Online orders are delivered directly to consumers by mail. 35% of the purchase price is returned directly to local Scouting, while another 5% supports No One Left Behind – a fund to ensure that everyone who wants to participate in Scouting may do so. Equator Coffee Roasters provide the fair-trade organic coffee, roasted in Canada. We realize that the product is not cheap, but funds raised support our youth. Go to Scoutcoffee.ca to place orders and indicate 1st Kimberley when checking out.”

Finally, Kimberley Scouts ask you to support of of their biggest supporters, Military Ames.

“Please support Military Ames through their calendar sales this autumn. Bear’s Eatery, Home Hardware, Old Crow Emporium, Our Place Restaurant, Remedy’s RX (Gray’s Pharmacy), Save-On Foods and Kimberley Building Supplies/Timber Mart are some of the locations to purchase your 2021 calendar.”

EK Parks is proud to be the new sponsoring organization for 1st Kimberley Scouting.

Most Read