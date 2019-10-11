Once again, Salvador Sand and Gravel has donated three loads of sand. Photo submitted

Support local Scouting organization; buy a sandbag

You can help out with sandbag filling next Saturday at Resker’s Hall in Marysville

Once again the Kimberley Scouts sandbag sales campaign has started off with Salvador Sand and Gravel donating three loads of bedding sand.

RELATED: Scouts start season with sandbag sales

Bagging will take place Saturday Oct 19th 2019. Volunteers are welcome to come out in support of our local youth, starting at 10 a.m. at Resker Hall in Marysville.

You can also support local Scouting by purchasing your sidewalk and traction sand with a Scout Canada Logo on the bag. The entire $5.00 stays here in Kimberley, supporting youth activities all year. Vendors who donate the sidewalk space and collect on our behalf are Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Kimberley Building Supply, Kimberley Centex and Minimart, Save on Foods and Kimberley Esso.

Remember that supporting our youth is demonstrated by the Scout Logo on the bag.


