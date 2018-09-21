Support your local community foundation

Submitted by Doug Kittle

The Kimberley and District Community Foundation works for our community by investing your charitable contributions and distributing the interest twice yearly to various community groups through a granting process.

We have a variety of funds and we’ve been doing this since 2001. There are over 50 Community Foundations in B.C. an over 190 across Canada. To date, we’ve enriched our local community groups with over a quarter of a million dollars ($250,000).

The Foundation is run and operated entirely by a board of community volunteers. Our volunteer board is made up of residents from Kimberley, the St. Mary Valley, and the Skookumchuck/Wasa/TaTa Creek area; anywhere that includes the former boundary of School District 3. We have no paid staff, however, like all established groups, we do have overhead costs including yearly audits, office supplies, printing etc.. This is where the Friends of the Foundation comes in. Friends of the Foundation make a yearly charitable contribution to overhead costs. This allows all other contributions to go directly into the interest bearing funds that beed back to the community. We accept all donations, gifts, pledges, legacies and bequests, memorial tributes and proceeds of life insurance. All contributions including those of the Friends are tax deductible.

To learn more about your Foundation, to become a Friend or make a donation that will support your community forever, contact us at info@kimberleyfoundation.ca, KDCF 42-101 Ave. Kimberley, BC, V1A 1A3, or check us out at www.kimberleyfoundation.ca.