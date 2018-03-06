Supporting the Pines Memorial Society

Kimberley FOCUS makes a $500 donation to the Pines Memorial Society. FOCUS funds are raised at Thursday meat draws at the Kimberley Elks Club with the generous assistance of Kimberley Save On Foods. The Pines Memorial Society collects funds to make lives more pleasant for residents of Kimberley’s extended care home, The Pines. It might be a new piece of furniture, or a painting, or a game or musical instrument, the Society’s aim is to enhance the lives of residents. The Pines Memorial Society relies on donations to keep going, and in recent years, donations have been dropping. Perhaps it is that people are not aware of its existence, or the donations are going elsewhere, but if you are thinking of donating to a local charity, please consider the Pines Memorial Society. Carolyn Grant file.

