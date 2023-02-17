Sventh Player brothers both choose Dynamiter goalie Matt Fleet for pregame skate

Last weekend the last Dynamiter Seventh Players of the regular season got to skate with the team in warmup and stand for the anthem. This time it was brothers, Reid and Owen Courtenay, who both chose to skate with goalie Matt Fleet.
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map