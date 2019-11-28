Symphony of the Kootenays Christmas Concert this Saturday at Key City Theatre

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the Kootenays returns this Saturday, November 30th to Key City Theatre. Along with many Christmas favourites, the concert includes a special feature.

A Child’s Christmas in Wales was initially recorded by author Dylan Thomas in 1952 by BBC Radio. The story portrays Thomas’ reminiscence of Christmas as a young boy in a small town in a simpler time. The nostalgic story is part autobiography, part fiction but full-on classic. A classic work of how we look back on our childhoods as full of exaggerated characters and memories.

Set to wonderful music by Red Deer Symphony’s Claude LaPalme, 2Day FM morning maestro Dennis Walker reads the classic work at Symphony of the Kootenays’ Christmas concert.

Saturday November 30. 7:30pm at Key City Theatre

Tickets available at Key City Theatre box office or online at http://www.keycitytheatre.com

Youth tickets just $10, courtesy of Alpine Toyota.

Even if you aren’t a regular concert goer you should enjoy the familiar melodies of their holiday performance.