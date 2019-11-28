Symphony of the Kootenays Christmas Concert this Saturday at Key City Theatre

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the Kootenays returns this Saturday, November 30th to Key City Theatre. Along with many Christmas favourites, the concert includes a special feature.

A Child’s Christmas in Wales was initially recorded by author Dylan Thomas in 1952 by BBC Radio. The story portrays Thomas’ reminiscence of Christmas as a young boy in a small town in a simpler time. The nostalgic story is part autobiography, part fiction but full-on classic. A classic work of how we look back on our childhoods as full of exaggerated characters and memories.

Set to wonderful music by Red Deer Symphony’s Claude LaPalme, 2Day FM morning maestro Dennis Walker reads the classic work at Symphony of the Kootenays’ Christmas concert.

Saturday November 30. 7:30pm at Key City Theatre

Tickets available at Key City Theatre box office or online at http://www.keycitytheatre.com

Youth tickets just $10, courtesy of Alpine Toyota.

Even if you aren’t a regular concert goer you should enjoy the familiar melodies of their holiday performance.

Previous story
Kimberley Community Foundation disperses fall grant funds

Just Posted

Symphony of the Kootenays Christmas Concert this Saturday at Key City Theatre

The always popular Christmas Concert performance by the a Symphony of the… Continue reading

Kimberley Community Foundation disperses fall grant funds

The Kimberley Community Foundation held its Fall Community Grants Giveaway on Wednesday,… Continue reading

Consider ‘giving health’ for the holidays: Healthy Kimberley

Healthy Kimberley is participating in Giving Tuesday, reminding residents of their healthy options over the holidays

More women enrolled in electrical trades program: COTR

The College says nearly half of the students in the Electrician foundation program are women

SPCA East Kootenay seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. company expands to recycle all of Canada’s CRT glass

KC Recycling has been in business since 1977

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

Most Read