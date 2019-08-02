Take the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this weekend

Chateau Kimberley proudly displays the work of local artists. Make it part of your visit to local art hot spots on the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this Saturday and Sunday.

On Aug. 10 and 11, 2019, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites at your own pace. With venues, exhibitions, artwork and performances changing every year, there is always something new to experience on the Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

This year’s tour has 79 locations throughout the basin.

Self directed and free of charge, the tour is a great opportunity to meet the people behind the arts in your community; the artists, the people behind the scenes at galleries and museums and heritage sites.

In Kimberley, there are three places to visit and another two in Marysville.

You can visit the home studio of artists Tony and Twila Austin at their Dragon’s Rest Working Studio and Iron Forge. That’s at 35 Ross Street. Then head to Chateau Kimberley Hotel at 78 Howard St. The Chateau displays local art and for the tour will have local artists on site; plus snacks!

Then head to Centre 64 at 64 Deer Park, meet members of the arts council and check out the latest exhibition in the gallery.

Heading down to Marysville, check out the work of local artists and artisans at Marysville Artisans on the main street. Laurie Crawford Art Studio will also be open at 107 River Bend Lane (near Riverside Campground).

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour isa project of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance and is funded by the Columbia Basin Trust.