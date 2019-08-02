Chateau Kimberley proudly displays the work of local artists. Make it part of your visit to local art hot spots on the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this Saturday and Sunday.

Take the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this weekend

On Aug. 10 and 11, 2019, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites at your own pace. With venues, exhibitions, artwork and performances changing every year, there is always something new to experience on the Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

This year’s tour has 79 locations throughout the basin.

Self directed and free of charge, the tour is a great opportunity to meet the people behind the arts in your community; the artists, the people behind the scenes at galleries and museums and heritage sites.

In Kimberley, there are three places to visit and another two in Marysville.

You can visit the home studio of artists Tony and Twila Austin at their Dragon’s Rest Working Studio and Iron Forge. That’s at 35 Ross Street. Then head to Chateau Kimberley Hotel at 78 Howard St. The Chateau displays local art and for the tour will have local artists on site; plus snacks!

Then head to Centre 64 at 64 Deer Park, meet members of the arts council and check out the latest exhibition in the gallery.

Heading down to Marysville, check out the work of local artists and artisans at Marysville Artisans on the main street. Laurie Crawford Art Studio will also be open at 107 River Bend Lane (near Riverside Campground).

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour isa project of the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance and is funded by the Columbia Basin Trust.

Previous story
Kimberley teens climb in the footsteps of Conrad Kain

Just Posted

Take the Columbia Basin Culture Tour this weekend

On Aug. 10 and 11, 2019, visit artists’ studios, museums, art galleries… Continue reading

Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club hosts annual meet

A number of pool records were shattered over the weekend by swimmers from all clubs

Kimberley teens climb in the footsteps of Conrad Kain

Annual teen adventure in the Bugaboos led by Pat Morrow

Black Spur Ultra returns to Kimberley for fifth consecutive year

There is still time to register for all of the race categories.

Kimberley history: The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES KIMBERLEY NEWS August 3, 1960… Continue reading

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Woensdregt: Living faithfully, and walking the ways of peace

Rev Yme Woensdregt In April 1994, 25 years ago, a vicious campaign… Continue reading

Most Read