The Fraternal Order of Eagles Cranbrook Aerie donates $1,500 to Kimberley Food Bank

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is extending a big thank you to The Fraternal Order of Eagles Cranbrook Aerie who hosted a Food Bank Bingo on Sunday, Sept. 16. The participants who brought a non perishable food item would receive up to six cards which were played for $50 price. For the day the Kimberley Food Bank received $277.00 in cash, $350 in non perishable food items and on top of that the Eagles donated $1500 in a cheque. From Left to right: Carol MacKinnon, Steve Chisholm, Jean Minifie, Renee German and Kim Roberts. (Submitted file).

“What a great bunch of volunteers to work with that day,” said Food Bank Volunteer Jean Minifie. “Thank You very much does not seem to be enough, but Thank you!”

