Brent Carver: 1951-2020

The great Brent Carver has passed away

Carver, one of Canada’s greatest actors, has passed away at home in Cranbrook

Cranbrook’s Brent Carver, one of Canada’s greatest stage actors, has passed away.

Carver’s family shared the news on Thursday, August 6, that he had passed away at home.

“Our family is sharing news of Brent Carver’s passing at home in Cranbrook, B.C., his birthplace and favourite place on Earth,” the family wrote in a release.

“Blessed with many talents and a natural love of theatre, Brent was always known as a first-class performer, unique in the presentation of his craft, delighting audiences through film, TV, stage and concert performances.

“An impressive record, dating back to 1972, of awards, solo shows, collaborations with musicians, Broadway and West End shows and memorable performances at theatres across Canada and the United States culminated in a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award For Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2014 — a proud moment for our entire family.

“But Brent, in his humble fashion, will be remembered as the kind, gentle and gifted man he was, with the deepest love as a true friend and family member.

“His love of performing was matched only by his zest for life and lifetime devotion to family, friends and treasured pets.

“Thank you to the performing arts community for embracing our Brent and helping him fulfill his dreams with joy in his heart. Brent will be missed.”

A Mount Baker Secondary School graduate, Carver was recognized as one of Canada’s most versatile actors.

“Brent Carver is known for the sensitivity, emotional honesty and charisma he brings to every role, from Shakespeare classics to new Canadian works, and from intimate cabaret performances to blockbuster musicals,” the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards website described him, when his lifetime achievement award was announced. “In a career spanning over 40 years he has dazzled audiences and critics across Canada, the United States and the UK.”

Toronto was been Carver’s home for many years, but his roots in Cranbrook were deep. He told the Townsman in 2014 how he appreciated the vibrancy of the local theatrical communities, students and adults. “It’s a vibrant (acting) community, with lots of passion.”

… More to come

