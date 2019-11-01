The Kimberley Social and Recreational Group were honoured at a luncheon in October. Photo submitted

The Kimberley Social and Recreational Group

A group of dedicated volunteers was honored last week with an Appreciation Luncheon hosted by Kimberley Fellowship Baptist Church. This is the group who get together Monday through Friday in a variety of settings, from volunteering at our local Food Bank, a variety of Schools, local Hockey team, re-cycling programs and Community Markets. Also, this Group enjoys getting together weekly to participate in activities such as meeting for coffee, playing games, doing crafts, participating in our cooking program, bowling, and most importantly, being involved in our community.

Many thanks go out to them for their years of contributing their time to make our community a better place.

