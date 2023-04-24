‘The perfect season:’ Jesse Heinrichs reflects on a winter well spent in Kimberley

With spring finally setting in, it’s nice to look back on an excellent winter here in Kimberley, but it’s hard to say if anyone enjoyed it more than Jesse Heinrichs.

You may know Heinrichs from the Sullivan Pub where he tends bar, or hosting Sheddy Bingo at the Shed, or hyping up the crowd, shooting photos and writing blogs at the Civic Centre for Dynamiters Games.

There’s also a good chance you saw him up at the hill this year, as he skied every single day that Kimberley Alpine Resort was open this season, for a grand total of 114 days in a row.

Heinrichs, who also spent a few months interning here at the Kimberley Bulletin, grew up between Kimberley and Alberta.

Growing up, he always had a family pass to KAR as his mom worked for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) for a number of years.

She lived up at the Sullivan Stone condos on the hill and managed the Montana’s, and Kelseys before that. One year she skied 113 days, only missing the perfect season as she had to attend a funeral in Ontario.

Heinrichs didn’t start the season with the intent of surpassing that already impressive total, he said the perfect just kind of happened naturally.

“I ended up being a week in and then all of a sudden it was two weeks in and then I hadn’t missed a day of skiing,” Heinrichs told the Bulletin, reception crackling in and out as he took the call from a local lake, sitting in his boat fishing rod in hand.

He started the season off strong, hitting the T-bar before the Northstar Quad was even open. He and a friend who lived up at the hill matched each other and kept each other going until somewhere around the 50-day mark. At that point, his friend started school at College of the Rockies, which a bit of a damper on his ski season, although few would say 50 days is a small amount of skiing for one year.

“But at that point I had 54 or 55 days in a row and just decided to roll with it even without him, and I made it through,” Heinrichs said.

Despite not always feeling like it, being worn out from skiing and working so much, and even having to battle through a mid-season illness, Heinrichs is feeling great after having skied so much this winter.

“I think I’m twice the skier I was at the start of the season for sure, I think I’ve got a couple of friends who could attest to that,” he said. “I felt a lot stronger with my skis underneath me, managed to find some control up in the air and get comfortable in the rail park and stuff like that, just sort of expand on areas that I’ve always wanted to get better at.”

Some days were definitely harder than others, he added, and while he’s proud of achievement, he doesn’t have any plans to do another perfect season, and next year will ski purely for pleasure. That said, he will still probably ski much more than the average person.

“There are days where it is a grind to wake up and drag yourself there, even though we’re lucky — the ski hill is only five minutes away from anywhere in town,” Heinrichs said. “It’s super easy to get there, but on a busy day or on days when your legs are just cooked, it gets tough, but I did it and I don’t need to do it again, I can just ski for pure pleasure from now on.”

He added he knows the mountain a lot better this year, both its runs and its staff. While most of the time he road the chairlift with friends, there was plenty of chance to meet new people on the hill. And with all his other jobs, his has become a familiar face around Kimberley as well.

“My friends will joke around and say ‘aw this guy he’s always saying hi to everyone,’ but it just puts me in a lot of different places. If you’re not at the ski hill, you’re probably at the hockey game and if you’re not at either then you might be at the pub,” Heinrichs said. “I get to meet a lot of different people around town and that’s such a pleasure too. I definitely feel really tight with my community.”

He added his favourite runs included Twilight and and Schoolhouse, his personal powder stash and what he called “the best, worst kept secret in town.”

“I must have skied those 100 times each,” he said.

Overall, between working closely with the Dynamiters on their championship season, working at two of Kimberley’s favourite pubs and going skiing every single day, Heinrichs had what could easily be called the quintessential Kimberley winter.

“It’s nice to have it all back, I never appreciated the front side more than I have this year after not being able to ski it the previous year,” he said. “It was amazing to have the ski hill firing on all cylinders and even sort of having the restrictions behind us and everything it just felt open and exciting again. What a great time to be a skier in Kimberley.”



