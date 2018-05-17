The Pines celebrates Mother’s Day with Roaring 20’s themed party

The Great Gatsby inspired party featured a photobooth, dancing, and costumes.

The Kimberley Special Care Home, The Pines, held a Roaring 20’s Party on Friday, May 11 to celebrate Mother’s day.

Recreation and Daybreak Coordinator Lisa Keown says the event was inspired by the book and film, The Great Gatsby.

“The whole day had a 1920’s theme and began in the morning with a photo booth with two back-drop options; a red carpet or a mug shot with an FBI’s most wanted sign in front of the individual,” said Keown.

“Residents and Daybreak Clients had a choice of props for the photo booth, many on loan from Twice is Nice in Cranbrook who generously allowed staff to borrow 1920’s memorabilia. The props ranged from a fur coat to headpieces and antique decorations. The clients and residents had lots of fun posing for these photos, which were taken by photographer and volunteer Brian Clarkson.”

She added that the photos will be printed and given to residents and their families.

“The afternoon portion of the day was centred around a dance, the Pines dining room was decorated like an old fashioned dance hall, complete with a bar serving flapper-themed mocktails,” Keown said. “There was also a card table to play blackjack for anyone wanting to release their inner card shark.”

Music was provided by Randy and Kim Tapp.

While the Recreation and Daybreak program planned the event, all departments assisted in making the event the success it was, says Keown.

“Residents assisted with headpieces for the flapper look and the table centrepieces. Having residents actively involved builds anticipation,” Keown explained. “As you can tell from the photos, the residents and clients loved the dance. We take an including approach to music and movement and using a wheelchair to get around is not a barrier to hitting the dance floor.”

 

