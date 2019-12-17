The Tenth The Turkey Runoff is fun for the whole family. Jim Webster file.

The tenth annual Turkey Runoff is coming up

The Turkey Runoff 2019 is back for a tenth year. This year the event will be hosted by the local Guides with all proceeds in support of their programs. Over the years the Turkey Runoff has supported a variety of local causes and groups including the Friends of Lois Creek.

2019 event organizers, Tamara McLean is excited about the opportunity to play a bigger role in this popular annual event. Last year they hauled in all the firewood and handled event registration.

Annual participation has varied from 30 to over 80 and it is expected that many of those will return on Dec. 28th at Lois Creek. Registration checkin takes place at the Trail Street entrance from 10:00. as always their is an included Weiner roast at the finish.

Full details and pre-registration can be at https://kootenayorienteering.com/events/view/4047


