The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS Newspaper June 22, 1960

“Personality of the Week – Frederick Walker”

Fred came to Kimberley from Winnipeg in 1947. He was sent as the manager of the ladies’ ready-to-wear and dry goods department of the Company store, then the Mark Creek Store, now known as the Hudson’s Bay Store.

But Fred had always wanted to have a business of his own. During the years with the Company he had gained a great deal of managerial and retailing experience.

Just six months before the Bay took over, Johnny’s Confectionery across the road, was for sale and Fred took the plunge.

The stand, now known as Fred’s Place is a familiar landmark to almost all the city’s permanent residents and to tourists alike, because it seems as if it’s never closed.

Fred’s business is quite unique in that he has the exclusive distributorship for all the magazines sold in the area.

He has all the retail outlets in Cranbrook to service besides those in Kimberley and of course his own stock is tremendous, offering a variety of reading material of every description.

In addition 11 daily newspapers are available at his stand. The New York Tribune is one and is so up-to-date, it carries reports of world events before the provincial daily newspapers can get the information on the stand.

Fred’s wife Ruth is his right hand partner. He says it’s Ruth’s Place, just as much as Fred’s and her help and that of another assistant, makes the business the smooth running operation it is.

Ruth came with him from Winnipeg and it was the first time she had been away. She came to like it very quickly in Kimberley and he said that has also been great help to him.

They live behind the flower shop, close to the business, “Us and Damon, our black cocker spaniel.”

In his youth Fred was athletic. He admits he became overly conscious of good posture and a real crank about observing a rigid routine. “I’m thankful I lost that spirit of intolerance,” he confessed. “When I was young, most people were weaklings just because they had ill health or couldn’t match my energy.”

That’s all different now. The years and his continual contact with people which he loves, has mellowed him and given him the sympathetic nature, people know him for.

His concern is sincere when he asks if little Mary is able to go back to school yet or if somebody’s father is feeling better. Probably every kid in town, sometime or other, read the funny from start to finish, “In Fred’s Place because he didn’t happen to have the dime at the time to take it home.”

If Fred had it to do all over again and one avenue were as open as another, he would become a doctor. Not only because of the opportunity for alleviating suffering but because of the chance there is to give impartial advice to the troubled as well as the sick.

He loves the outdoor life; he skiis, golfs, plays badminton and spends many enjoyable hours in the garden.

“Editorial – Let’s Get it Finished This Year”

Kimberley residents must decide within the next month if they want to see the civic arena finished.

Already more than $212,000 has been spent on the building. It will take another $12,000 to complete it.

The arena as it now stands is useless. It must be completed soon if it is going to be used. If it is allowed to go another year or two more, the cost of depreciation will be heavy.

Work that is now partially completed must be finished or it will cost more money than ever to complete.

The arena has been termed by many experts as one of the finest in western Canada and if work is started soon hockey and other recreational projects will be able to be carried out there this year.

The bylaw is being put to the people because all other sources of revenue have been exhausted.

The Kimberley projects society had no other alternative but to ask city council to put the bylaw to the people and raise the necessary funds to complete the building.

While volunteer donations have neared the $100,000 mark, Cominco has donated over half the money already spent, the company’s last donation of $100,000 was made last year.

Now it is up to the taxpayer of Kimberley to make sure he does his share and pass the arena bylaw by voting yes… for progress.

A yes vote will complete the arena and it is your way of letting the projects society and the hundreds of volunteers who have worked so hard know you are supporting them and appreciate the effort already gone into making Kimberley Civic Arena the finest in the country.

“ Wee Tax Boost”

A mill rate increase of between four and one half and five per cent per annum can be expected when the $120,000 arena bylaw passes.

This information was given last night to a small but attentive audience by Eric Broadhurst.

The public meeting was called by the Ratepayers Association and the projects society in an effort to inform citizens of the arena project.

Mr. Broadhurst outlined in detail the difference between the original estimate and the amount needed now to complete the arena. He explained many necessities had been left out of the original estimate and the $120,000 would complete the arena.

Several questions were asked from the floor in regard to expected revenue from the arena, depreciation and possible participation of Chapman Camp and Marysville in the financing of the arena.

Alderman Glennie told the gathering it would be impossible for the other municipalities to participate in the bylaw or make a grant according to the municipal act.

He said Kimberley will have to shoulder the responsibility and revenue from elsewhere would probably come through use of the arena when it is completed. He said it is hoped the revenue derived from the use of the arena would cover the cost of maintenance.

Mr. Broadhurst in answer to Alderman Glennie said the revenue would be sufficient to cover the operating costs if people would support activities held in the arena.

Alderman Glennie stated numerous functions could be held in the arena to insure a steady revenue.

It was also pointed out that over 3000 hours of volunteer labour had been put into the arena as well as the free use of equipment.

Mr. Broadhurst said this would put cost of the arena up approximately $10,000 higher than the amount specified for construction. This however, he said was all volunteer help and Kimberley men should be commended and given great credit for their co-operation and contribution of time.

The arena bylaw will receive third reading at a special council meeting tonight. Following third reading the bylaw must be presented to the Taxpayers in not less than 10 days and not more than 30 days.

It is expected the bylaw will go to vote about the 14 or 15 of July.