The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS

July 27, 1960

Tourists Escape Fire Fighting Duties Here

Tourists are not being conscripted for firefighting throughout the province.

In a wire sent to the Calgary Herald, highways minister P.A. Gaglardi stated there is no restriction on travel throughout the B.C. interior and all tourist facilities are operating normally.

J. Bailey, forest warden told the News this morning additional men will be required today to build back fires on the St. Mary’s fire. He said there are approximately 170 men employed at the present time and one of the biggest problems is spot fires which continue to ignite.

He said due to the density of the smoke it is almost impossible to spot these fires.

Stan Higgins, forester, in charge of the St. Mary’s fire reported a fire guard now contains the fire at St. Mary’s and backfires will be started in order to cut off all existing fuel or trees from the other wooded areas that have not been touched with fire so far.

Mr. Higgins said a few bulldozers would be laid off today as the guards being built in the area now are on very rough and confined territory and room to work is limited.

He also stated deep silty dust in the camp areas has proved a real problem. Four Jeeps stopped completely due to dust in the carburetors yesterday. In many places, he said the dust is above the bumper and windshield wipers are required to be able to see where the vehicle is going.

Over 6000 acres have been destroyed in the St. Mary’s area which is still burning but under control. The Gold Creek fire in the Cranbrook area burned over 4000 acres but is also under control. The White Swan fire at Canal Flat is reported under control. A helicopter reportedly crash landed in the area yesterday but no one was seriously hurt.

The fire in the Bull River area has covered over 10,000 acres and is still considered serious.

26 Days Without Rain

Kimberley and district is now going into its 26th day without rain.

Last week’s official high temperature of 93 was topped by four points Wednesday, while unofficially, records exceeding 100 degrees were chalked up within the city.

Nights were much cooler this week, dropping as low as 36 Sunday night as compared to the high 60 temperatures each night last week.

No immediate relief is in sight from the present drought. Dry thunder storms are predicted for late today and tomorrow, with continuing high temperatures.

No Housing – Teachers Stay Away

Critical shortage of housing accommodation in Kimberley resulted in a highly prospective teacher for Selkirk High School returning to his home in Sandpoint, Idaho.

Boyd Parrish, a graduate in social services, was highly recommended to the Kimberley School board and received an offer from them for the position of socials teacher at Selkirk High.

He came to Kimberley with his family, spent two days trying to find adequate accommodation either for sale or rent and was unable to secure a home.

Trustees have since heard from him stating regretfully he has been obliged to relocate where accommodation is available.

School trustees deplored the situation at last night’s board meeting, which is causing them to lose the services of highly qualified teachers who would like to locate here.