The Way it Was

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum archives

Kimberley News September 21, 1960

Ski Jump To Be Relocated

A survey is being carried out on the North Star ski hill for a ski jump, to be made about 100 yards from the main run.

Lots at Lower Blarchmont, owned by the Ski club, on which the present jump is located, are being offered for sale and when transactions are complete, the jump will be moved to the North Star hill.

It is not contemplated to have the change made in time for the forthcoming season and residential lots will be sold with the understanding that jumping may continue until breakup.

Maintenance of the jump has been deemed more feasible at the North Star sight.

CPR Will Improve Shed Appearance

Joe Smythe, Vancouver, CPR regional supervisor, has assured the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce that steps will be taken to improve the CPR buildings appearance and alleviate the traffic hazard created by large merchandise trucks off Wallinger.

He met last week with representatives of the Chamber of commerce and the Ratepayers Association to hear complaints which have been registered by residents in the area. He said he would take the information to Vancouver for further investigation and the Chamber will be advised by mail as to the outcome of the discussions.

Last week the CPR placed planks over the tracks in order to back large trucks off the highway directly across from Fabro’s rather than off Wallinger.

Cherry Creek Work Starts

“Operation Catepillar” might well be the name to give the activities being carried on at Cherry Creek, where mountains of earth, boulders, sloughs of muck and trees move before the long blades of heavy equipment on the scene.

Bull dozing is in preparation for installing the heavy, galvanized multi-plate sections of the culvert which will be placed in the Cherry Creek bed at a point about three miles southeast of where the present bridge now crosses over.

On completion of the approaches, traffic will cross the river over the culvert rather than by the bridge which has been in use for many years.

Already access roads have been cleared by large cats and bulldozers. Entry to the scene is made shortly after leaving the north end of the bridge and continues to wind back to the river at a point of the main operation. Very little of the access road will form what eventually will be the new highway to Radium.

Sixty feet is being removed from one hill by a width of 66 feet and the rock, sand and gravel is being pushed onto a hollow near the river which requires filling 12 feet above its present height.

Beside the approach to the river a DC12 twin cat, the largest crawler tractor made, almost buries itself in muck and mire as the operator proceeds to push heavy, wet mud closer tothe river where it is then washed downstream.

Water from the river seeps back into the basin which is at a lower level than the river. This hole will finally form the drainage basin.

The river temporarily diverted to allow installation of the culvert.

Huge Euclid caterpillar scoop shovels are removing terrain from the top of the hill and carrying it to the lower levels to form a gradual slope from the proposed location of the culvert. Front wheels of the shovel exceed a man’s height and rubber tires are nearly two feet across the tread.

Eight pieces of heavy equipment, plus trucks, are roaring about the scene from morning to night, removing earth from one point and carrying it to another.

Frank Peck is the road foreman in charge.

Meanwhile, extensive slashing of timber and underbrush continues at the opposite approach which temporarily commences at the curve in the highway where the wooden rail begins. A right of way 66 feet wide is being cut at a level above that of the present road. Completion of the new highway will eliminate all curves which now exist.