The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS, March 9, 1959

“Fire Destroys Local Home”

Fire early February 27 gutted the interior of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Radelja of Spokane Street, forcing them to escape through the bedroom window.

Originating in the kitchen, the fire spread rapidly to destroy the contents of the one storey building. Only the outside walls were left standing.

Mr. Radelja ran three blocks to the fire hall to record the alarm. There was no telephone in the house.

Firemen fought the blaze for more than an hour before controlling flames which threatened adjacent homes. The garage caught fire, but Mr. Radelja’s late-model automobile was safely removed.

Insurance was carried on the building.

“North Vancouver Man Becomes New Owner Of Marysville Motors”

Robert D. Morton will assume ownership of Marysville Motors on March 16. He will replace C.F. (Charley) Rooney, who is retiring at the age of 57 after 40 years in the garage business.

Mr. Rooney established his Volkswagon dealership at Marysville Motors in 1947 and in his words has “made a lot of friends and done very well” in that time.

He began his career in the automotive business in 1919 at Saskatoon, went from there to Watrous, Sask., then joined General Motors Corporation as a field representative for a five year period. In 1942, he set himself into business at Calgary and moved to Marysville five years later.

Mr. Rooney, who said he first considered retirement last summer, was born in Regina.

His successor, Mr. Morton, leaves North Vancouver at the age of 37 after eight successful years in partnership there.

Mr. Morton has been in the area for a short while trying to get his bearings before his predecessor leaves. Mr. Rooney, however, will remain to help his successor get established. Mr. Rooney, known throughout the district as Charlie, said Saturday morning that he and Mrs. Rooney would either move to Vancouver or Calgary in the near future.

Mrs. Morton and the couple’s three children – Nancy, one, Raymond, three and Stephen, five – will come to Kimberley as soon as Bob locates a house.

Now 37, Mr. Morton has been married seven years.

He sold his share in the partnership to come to Kimberley. He was born in Calgary, spent 3 ½ years in the armed forces and saw duty with the occupation in Germany. He saw no actual war duty. He started in the garage and service station business in 1936.

“34 Years Here, Mrs. Plant Dies”

Mrs. Murial Plant, 62, mother of George Plant, Mrs. A.C. Jones and Mrs. G.W. Brown of Kimberley, died at St. Eugene Hospital, Cranbrook, February 27.

Mrs. Plant was born at St. Andrews, Georgetown, British Guina in 1896 and she came to B.C. to set up residence at Kimberley with her husband in 1918.

They lived here for 34 years before moving for seven years to Vancouver. From Vancouver, the couple returned to the East Kootenay to live at Cranbrook, where they remained for one year.

Surviving besides the trio in Kimberley are her husband, George, of Cranbrook; daughters Mrs. H.J. Vine of Hazelton, Mrs. M.W. Sampson and Mrs. F.A. Burton of Cranbrook; a brother, James H. Rogers of Hamilton, Ontario and 16 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held from the Pentecostal Tabernacle, March 4, with Rev. C. Fawcett officiating. Interment was in Cranbrook’s Westlawn Cemetery.