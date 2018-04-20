The Way it Was

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum archives

KIMBERLEY NEWS April 9, 1959

Cominco Makes $100,000 Gift To Kimberley

Kimberley will have a new hockey arena this year, thanks to the generosity of Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company, who, Wednesday afternoon, made a gift of $100,000 to the Kimberley Recreational and Projects Society.

Jack Glennie, president of the projects society announced from Trail Wednesday evening that the society received the gift which was to make possible the completion of the civic centre arena, thereby bringing hockey to this sports minded town.

The $225,000 project was undertaken by the group last year and already some work has been done.

The 240 x 140 foot building will provide an ice space of 85 x 200 feet and will be capable of seating 1250 spectators.

There will be standing space for 700 as well as concession stands, offices, hockey rooms and a large meeting hall.

The structure will be of reinforced concrete with laminated wooden arches for clear viewing.

The grant will make possible a tremendous improvement in the areas recreation picture, especially for children, Jack Glennie said, “we are grateful to Cominco for the help and interest they have shown in the past and with the new donation, hockey for everyone will again be revived in Kimberley.”

Some volunteer work is scheduled to get underway Saturday.

The Cominco gift was made following a meeting with company representatives and members of the Recreation projects Society at Trail.

Hospital Green Light Awaited

No official word has been received from Victoria, giving the Kimberley Hospital Society the green light to call for tenders on the proposed 47 bed hospital.

An attempt to contact Eric Martin, minister of health failed Monday as the minister was out of Victoria.

He is expected in the capital city today and official word could come at any time.

As soon as official word is received to go ahead with the plans, tenders will be advertised for 30 days and construction should start within three weeks’ time after tender has been approved.

The proposed hospital is to be situated below the Cominco display gardens and will have an additional wing constructed at the same time, and completed if finances allow. Plans for the wing would give the hospital an extra 24 beds.

It is anticipated that it will take 18 months to complete construction of the building.

Estimated cost of the building and equipment will be $1,200,000 and it will be ventilated and heated by oil and natural gas when it arrives.

The first floor of the building will contain a public health unit, boiler, laundry, storage.

The main entrance will be on the second floor which will contain the ambulance entrance, administrative offices, surgery, x-ray, laboratory and physical therapy. The 24 bed wing will also be on the second floor.

The third floor will contain the nursing unit, paediatrics, male and female wards and two isolation wards. It will also contain the maternity ward.

Largest room in the hospital will contain four beds.

The present hospital was constructed in 1924 and since then has had several additions.

In 1951 C.M. & S. Sold the hospital to the Kimberley Hospital Society for $129,000 and then gave the society a cheque for the same amount to make the purchase.

The building is presently completely inadequate to handle the work of the seven doctors. Laboratory work has nearly doubled during the past two years and the facilities are so poor, important intensive treatment is carried out under difficulty.