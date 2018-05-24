The Way it Was

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum archives

KIMBERLEY NEWS May 21, 1959

“Personality Of The Week – Chris Sorensen”

Kimberley does not need a public relations man, all it needs is to let Chris Sorensen loose. One of the most ardent supporters Kimberley could ever have is this week’s personality portrait.

Living at 607 – 5th Avenue, Lois Creek, Chris V. Sorensen is married and has a family of three girls. The girls, Jacquelyn, Roberta Lee and Geraldine Ann are of pre-school age.

Born at Calgary, May 26, 1936, Chris moved to Kimberley when he was one year old.

He has two sisters living in Kimberley also. They are Vivian D. Moe and Kathy Sorensen.

Six years ago Chris married a Kimberley girl, Diane Cox.

The Sorensen family moved to Kimberley in 1937, because Chris’ father landed a job playing left wing for the Kimberley Dynamiters and working for C.M. & S.

Elementary school days for Chris were spent at the A.A. Watkins School, where one of his big hobbies was woodworking, while after school he worked in his father’s grocery store.

Chris attended McKim Junior-Senior High School until he graduated. During his high school days Chris was active in all forms of sport, while one of his favourites at the time was hickey.

In 1953 Chris took a step out of Kimberley and took a fling at playing hockey for the Lethbridge Native Sons. Apparently following in his father’s footsteps, Chris found himself playing left wing on the Lethbridge squad. After a short stint with the prairie squad he returned to Kimberley. He said it was too hard to play hockey and keep a family. He said it was the life of a single man.

Upon his return to Kimberley he went to work for the Consolidated Mining and Smelting company as an apprentice electrician.

In 1956 Chris lost his father and onto his shoulders fell the responsibility of running and managing a grocery store.

It was October 1, 1956 that he took on the job which he has made a complete success of. He said he loves the grocery business because there is something new all the time and it gives a person the opportunity to serve the public.

While most of his life has been devoted to his work, Chris has a great love of sport.

During the summer his main love is baseball. After his father died Chris took over as president of the Sorensen Hobos. Mr. Sorensen was president of the club until the time of his death.

Between 1953 and 1956 Chris found he didn’t have too much time for sport because married life and work always came first.

Now he smiles, “I can work them all in together.”

When Chris took over the president’s chair in the Hobos organization, he re-organized the club and up until this year one of his main cogs in the organization was Bill Kenneman, who was secretary-treasurer. Bill stepped out of the office this year and he has been replaced by Mike Campbell.

Chris now has a couple of new hobbies as well as sports. He is an active member of the Kimberley Lions Club and last spring joined the Canadian Legion.

As a member of the Lions Club he said he enjoys the fellowship and helping to do some of the good work the organization does.

This year Chris has taken to bowling. He feels this is one of the finest recreational sports there is.

Like most Kimberley residents who have the urge to get out into the wild country, Chris lives for the fall when he can go out big game hunting.

Any new resident to Kimberley should speak to Chris for a few minutes about the hunting potential in the area. Chris would soon have the most mild man feeling like going out after big game. He said hunting big game is one of the biggest thrills a man can have.

While talking to him, his enthusiasm soon rubs off as he tells of going out after everything from bear to moose and elk. He said his fishing is usually limited to one big trip each year.

The fishing trip is normally as 2 to 3 day affair. He said they like to load up with food and head into the wild country where there are a number of small lakes. This, he smiled, is usually good for losing 10 to 15 pounds of excess weight. The weight he was referring to is the portion just around the belt.

Kimberley he considers has a terrific future. He said the steel mill coming to the district should encourage a number of smaller industries. He thinks it will bring more business to the area and it will also help advertise Kimberley.

When asked if he would ever consider leaving the area, the answer was an emphatic “No”. He said that he has always loved the city and that he always will, therefore there is no possibility of him leaving here.

What does Chris think about the Hobos? “They are a terrific team and they should go along way this year – they could become this year’s champions.”

When asked what other sports he would like to see come to Kimberley, his answer was plain and short – “Canadian Football.” He said Canadian football should go over good here. He said although there are not many around who have taken part in the game, Chris figures there are plenty of potential players in Kimberley.

How does a man who runs a grocery business, spends plenty of time with a baseball team, and other sport, find time for any leisure time with his family? Well said Chris “like most other wives I guess they just get used to it, they sort of put up with us.”

As a last and parting remark about baseball which just got under way this past week, Chris said the league is better now than it has been and the entire organization is something Kimberley can be well proud of.

With men like Chris Sorensen active in the community, Kimberley has only one direction to travel… straight ahead.