The Way it Was

Courtesy of Kimberley Heritage Museum Archives

KIMBERLEY NEWS September 9, 1959

Natural Gas Meeting Called at Cranbrook

The possibility of the East Kootenays obtaining natural gas is still very much alive.

A meeting of civic officials representing Marysville, Chapman Camp, Kimberley, Creston and Cranbrook will be held at Cranbrook tonight.

The representatives will meet with Murray McFarlane, M.P. for the East Kootenay.

From the meeting will come the decision as to whether a brief should be sent forward to the newly formed natural energy board.

The communities are seeking to have natural gas delivered in the cities and towns at the same rate as it is proposed to be delivered at Kingsgate for export.

Dr. W. N. Fraser, Creston, who is calling the meeting told the News this morning that, “companies who are interested in exporting gas are working together and should make an application through the natural energy board because companies must have permission of the board before they are allowed to export.”

He said most of the gas that would be consumed in the area would be for domestic use and if the cost is too high it would be senseless to bring it in. Dr. Fraser said one of the first things we must know is how much it will cost us if it is piped in here.

In District Schools Enrolment is Higher

When school enrolment is complete at the end of the month it is expected that the total will slightly exceed the total enrolled at the end of June.

The increase over yesterday’s total figure of 2146 will come from a few students still working at summer jobs and from natural population increase of new families moving to the districts.

Eighty-nine teachers were on the job yesterday morning which represents a 100 per cent record. The attendance figure of over 2000, the number submitted by L.A. Matheson district superintendent, at a meeting of the school trustees last night, comprises of enrolment of 334 at Selkirk High school; 607 at A. A. Watkins; 239 at Blarchmont; 103 at Chapman Camp; 185 at Marysville; 118 at Lindsay Park and 560 at Mckim Junior High.

Seams are almost at the bursting point Chapman Camp school with the school board facility facing the necessity of adding another room in the immediate future. If more families filter into this area with children they will be accommodated at the Lower Blarchmont school.

More rooms and the natural follow-up of more teachers, at Selkirk High school and Marysville is an assured requisite. Accommodation at the elementary school level is adequate at the moment but with construction to start soon on the steel mill, more rooms will become necessary. It is estimated by September of 1962 there will be an increase of 100 children at Selkirk school.

A problem exists at Chapman Camp school with the attendance yesterday of 37 in grades one and two. A possible solution was suggested by Mrs. W. G. Neeve school trustee, that the grade two pupils attaining the highest standing by Christmas be accelerated to grade three to alleviate overcrowding.

Leon Houle, reporting on transportation said that due to the steel strike, buses has been held up. It is the intention to have a survey made within a couple of weeks to evaluate bus capacity.

There are 16 children living in areas still not serviced by the buses and parents who provide transportation at the bus pick-up point for these children will be reimbursed with a maximum allowance of $1 a day.

Miles Adams, secretary-treasurer, reporting on finances disclosed that all orders are completed and no more purchases of stock will be necessary this year. Teacher’s salaries are well in line with the budget but through summer classes, some have advanced their certifications and adjustments will be made.

Mr. Adams reports that the bank loan had been completely paid and that it would not be necessary to borrow more funds. Operation of bus service has decreased the last two years so far this year still continues to decrease.

There are four new teachers at Selkirk High including Mrs. Pauline Clement who will be the librarian. Four new ones came to Mckim Junior High, two to Watkins school, three to Blarchmont in addition to Miss C. Cruickshank, Vancouver, whose services have been secured as a consultant.

This year’s influx of new teachers represents a smaller turnover than last year.