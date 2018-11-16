The Way it Was

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum Archives

KIMBERLEY NEWS, November 10, 1959

Tree To Home is Fab-Co Motto

“From Tree To Home” is the motto of Fab-Co on Jennings Avenue. Trees are cut from the bush and with a minimum of handling, deliveries are made to the building location where lumber is needed.

A new addition at the time of the building renovation was a 10-foot ramp reaching from the ground floor to the second floor where anybody picking up supplies can do so easily. Insulation, roofing, wallboards and gyproc are some of the commodities kept there for easy loading.

Between the two buildings there is a paved alleyway for the storage of lumber, mouldings, reinforced iron and before long, it is planned to have a full length lighting system.

Fab-Co’s is now considered the most modern building supply center in the interior, claiming 23,000 square feet of storage space.

A complete stock of common and finished lumber is manufactured locally at the sawmill. For customer convenience it is now possible to obtain all building supplies including paint, electrical fixtures and wiring, plumbing and heating necessities and sheet metal.

In the main retail division is a complete stock of doors, windows, nails and a wide variety of hardware and trim.

Popular Couple Honoured At 25th Anniversary

Entering the Union Hall to the strains of the “Wedding March” and receiving a corsage and buttoniere, were the first indications Mr. and Mrs. L.T. Nimsick heard that they were being honoured. Thursday was the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary and friends and supporters of the CCF party arranged a surprise get-together for their MLA and his wife. They had previously been asked to attend a “meeting”.

About 225 signed the guest book inscribed on the cover with names, “Leo and Marie Nimsick, on the occasion of their silver anniversary,” which was given them as a memento. They were also recipients of a silver tea service.

Among the guests were Mrs. Nimsick’s matron of honour who attended her at the wedding 25 years before. She is Mrs. Nimsick’s sister, Mrs. E.A. Johnson, Lower Blarchmont, accompanied by her husband and son Eddie. Mrs. Nimsick’s mother, Mrs. K. Zimmer was especially glad to be there because she was unable to attend her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

Marie Zimmer, the eldest of 11 children was born and raised in Luseland, Sask., and came to Rossland to work. There she met Leo who worked in Trail as store man for CM&S. Four months later they were married.

Mr. Nimsick has worked for CM&S for 33 years. Fifteen years ago they were transferred from Trail plant to Kimberley. They have a son Leo, now in UBC and a daughter, Lynnette in her last year at high school. Mrs. Nimsick’s maternal grandparents are still living. They are Mr. and Mrs. Frank Spring, Cranbrook. Mr. Spring is 89 and his wife is 86 and were unable to mark the celebration with the honourees.

Red Foster was master of ceremonies for the program.

Mrs. Nimsick is active in about 12 local women’s organizations among which are the Ladies Auxiliary to the Eagles, CWL, Hospital auxiliary, the association of mental health,Ladies Auxiliary to the C-Op Guild, the church choir and other circles. She also finds time to embroider and crochet and many articles of her work appear at local bazaars.

Mr. Nimsick’s interests have revolved around politics since he was a little boy. When he first learned to read, he would read political reports written in Ottawa aloud to his family. He was one directly responsible for the organization of the CCF party.