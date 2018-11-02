The Way it Was; airports and catnapping

COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS October 28th, 1959

Kimberley in Running: Airport Scene Active

Kimberley’s hopes of obtaining an all-weather airport are still very much up in the air, according to O.H. Quealy, director of air services for the department of transport.

Mr. Quealy told the News today that no major decision has been reached yet and the matter is now in the hands of Ottawa.

Mr. Quealy was contacted by the News to ascertain what is taking place at the airport, especially now that tenders have been called for the construction of more living quarters.

The News suggested to him perhaps, Kimberley was out of the running. He said Kimberley was still very much in the show and that there were many items to survey before a major decision like this could be reached.

He said besides the economic survey, a survey as to the amount of air traffic and what different airlines are expected to use in the future must be considered.

Mr. Quealy said he would he would do everything he could to keep Kimberley informed and the whole situation is in the hands of Ottawa.

Cat Napper Caught With His Mice Down

Marysville city clerk has been caught cat-napping in order to save the municipality some money.

For some time Marysville council members have been working to get enough grass seed for Purcell Park.

Spencer, clerk, this week examined some of the seed which they had stored in the basement. On inspection he found large holes in the bags and much of the seed was missing. Arriving at the conclusion mice were the problem, he took matters into his own hands and scouted around until he thought he saw what appeared to be a stray cat.

The clerk reported to council Monday night that the cat was now in the basement and at the last report it was staying out of the way of the mice.

Tuesday morning, local hotel owner Gus Masi heard a small noise while visiting the city hall and called a cat’s name. Out of the dark came the cat and Gus helped it on its way, saying, “my wife hasn’t seen you in two days; where have you been?” After a few words of explanation Mr. Masi and the clerk parted friends, and the mice are continuing to enjoy their grass seed. One councillor has reported that the clerk will not be doing anymore cat-napping , instead he will purchase some traps or poison in order to preserve the grass until it is seeded next spring.