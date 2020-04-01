The Way it Was; Kimberley in 1961

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS March 29, 1961

Golf Club House Plans Underway

A firm of architects will be engaged to draft up a set of alternate preliminary plans for a new club house on the Kimberley Golf course.

Monday night members of the club voted unanimously to launch plans for a new club house by engaging an architectural firm.

The plans are expected to include ideas on how to use existing facilities, make use of the cement foundation on the south of the present building and the possible construction of an entirely new building.

Authorization was given the building committee consisting of Oscar Johnson and Laurie Nicholson to spend up to $150 on plans.

When the rough plans have been completed, the membership will meet and decide what type of building and facilities they require.

The membership also decided to start a building fund by voting $1500 towards the new structure when it is completed. The money will only by used on the building proper when construction starts.

Even though tentative plans are being drawn up, Ralph Redding, president, said much work would have to be done before construction actually starts and it did not look like it would start this coming year.

Club In Black

Kimberley Golf Club wound up the 1960 season in the black and according to Ralph Redding, president, “It was a most successful year”.

Over 50 members attended the clubs annual meeting Monday evening at the Legion Hall when Redding gave his report.

The president outlined the improvements made to the fairways and told of raising the green on the number four hole. He said the number seven hole would in all probability be in perfect condition for the ensuing year.

Speaking on the spring work parties Redding said they were well attended and served a good purpose inasmuch as they helped get the season underway.

President Redding commended the hard working executive that had served with him during the past year and he paid tribute to the tournament officials.

Harry Pearson pro of the course, was also commended by the president for the progress he had made during the past year.

The president said Kimberley and district has a golf course to be proud of and he cited the registration book which showed visitors from all parts of Canada.

Annual Golf Meeting

In a split decision Monday evening, golf club members decided to hold the line on membership dues for the 1961 season. Dues will remain the same as last year with the same deductions being allowed for spring work parties.

The membership did however make one major change in membership policy when they decided that post dated cheques or cash will be necessary before golfers will be able to take to the greens. The matter of payment of fees came to light when it was pointed out there was over $100 outstanding in membership fees.

Stan Nemrava, City Meat market, volunteered to donate individual trophies to anyone getting a hole in one. The meeting accepted the offer with gratitude.

The new executive will investigate the possibility of issuing buttons to children who are entitled to be on the course.

The matter of ravens again came to light. One man indicated that losing golf balls to the birds was a real menace to early morning duffers. He suggested a mass assault on the birds. The executive will investigate the problem.

