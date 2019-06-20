The Way it Was: Recalling Marysville history

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS, June 16, 1960

“Marysville History Recalled”

On Highway 95, five miles south of Kimberley and on the Kimberley branch of the CPR, is Marysville. It will grow faster than any Kootenay centre during the immediate future.

The Municipal Council, with active co-operation of local organizations and residents, plan measures to ensure development of the most attractive and prosperous community. Presently plans are proceeding for a new “preferred” residential subdivision fully serviced.

Optimism stems from the fact that Cominco’s new iron and steel plants, lie immediately adjoining the village boundary and a new industry for development of the large magnesite deposits will be closer to Marysville than other municipalities. Vast stands of timber along St. Mary’s River, St. Mary’s Lake and beyond promise continuity and expansion of the logging and lumbering industry here.

It is the only municipality adjacent to these industrial expansions having an adequate area of flat, park-like land and fully adequate resources of pure water and moderate climate, to provide ideal conditions for establishment of homes and businesses.

First settled in 1893, with the discovery of the Sullivan Mine there was a period of vigorous growth when the first smelter in the Kootenays was established.

In 1908, the smelter was closed and the growth was slowed for a time. However, there was gradual growth because of its desirable situation for homes and in March 1949, Marysville was incorporated as a village municipality. Since then, successive councils and the residents have made great progress installing water works, development of streets and lanes, acquiring tractors, trucks and a power grader, a fire hall and firefighting equipment with a worthy fire department, sanitary measures including a good sewage system and equipped children’s playground regular waste disposal, and nearly 20 acres of public park with skating rink service and probably the finest baseball park in the Kootenays. Golfing is available here for those interested. Hospital and ambulance services are in the use. Beautiful St. Mary’s Lake is only a few minutes drive from the village and Kootenay National park is only a couple hours drive.

The elementary school of six classrooms with enrolment of 190 pupils, is to be enlarged this year, with gymnasium included; with 6 ¾ acres of grounds, the school district has good provision for expansion of educational facilities.

Laura Keer Community Church and Holy Rosary Catholic church serve the religious need of the village. The energetic Canadian Legion Post has a good building equipped for large meetings, dances, etc. and the Legion works steadily for community betterment. So, also, Marysville Lions Club, organized only a year ago, has already made notable achievements in public services, Marysville PTA has an active sixty members and among it’s comistration of the public library.

There has been notable expansion of business services during recent months, with firms supplying food, clothing, home furnishings, hardware and building supplies, electrical services, concrete ready-mix, upholstery, confectionery, motel, trailer-home parking, automobile sales and services, real estate and insurance, cafe services and a full range of excellent hotel services. A sub-office of the Bank of Montreal provides banking services.

“Accepts Home Nursing Program”

Marysville village commission unanimously accepted the home nursing program outlined to them, which is to become part of the East Kootenay Health Unit services.

Mrs. Freda Hilton, nursing supervisor for the East Kootenay Health Unit, Cranbrook and Miss Jean Rickson, Kimberley public health nurse, attended the village council meeting Monday night. They outlined the benefits and stipulations attached to the plan.

Council will be assessed 10 cents per person per year, for the privilege of inclusion in the unit’s home nursing program. For Marysville this will amount to approximately $88.

The home nursing care is to be given under doctor’s orders to patients who would be able to leave the hospital a little earlier. If some professional care were available in their homes.

It would also include the care of chronic patients and thereby leave beds available for emergency cases and acutely ill persons.

There is a stipulation that someone in the home must be capable of caring for the patient in the interim. The nurse only calls two or three times a week and will teach the person in charge how to change dressings and give the required care during her absence. Purpose is to be more self-reliant.