The Way it Was

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum archives

KIMBERLEY NEWS Newspaper January 22, 1959

“Holmes Takes Up slack Created By Ure Injury”

When Kimberley Selkirk High School’s senior basketball club lost Dave Ure to an injury, sideline pessimists forecast a quick end to the hoop unit’s championship aspirations.

Ure at the time of his injury was Selkirk’s most valuable two-way forward and as such was a tough man to replace. But Coach Bob DeBuysscher did it – and did it easily – without ever going outside his own squad.

On the Selkirk hoop team throughout the season has been a lanky grade 12 student named Garry Holmes, and it was Holmes who stepped forward to take over when Ure was injured. Ure’s injury also allowed the coach to use 6’4” Ian Mennie at first-string post, and Mennie has continued to come through.

Holmes’ progress was never more dividend than last weekend when Kimberley whacked Cranbrook 61 – 20 in a league contest here and followed up with a 56 – 35 exhibition hoop victory over a Kalispell, Montana aggregation, the next night.

Garry paced all scorers with 15 points against Cranbrook and improved even that fine showing the next night as he rattled the hoop for 22 points.

Against Cranbrook, Mennie had 11 points and he equalled that total the next night.

Along with that is the continued improvement of Mel Johnson.

Mel last year was a leaping, scoring fool, and a floor general as well. He proved again this year that his leadership was not impaired, but his scoring fell off by a hefty amount. However, he scored 7 points against the hapless Cranbrook club for a big boost.

Jim Nelson, however, was second – highest marksman for the victors with a 14 point output. Arnold Frank, the lanky centre, had 8.

From the time Selkirks led 17 – 2 late in the first quarter, the league leading Kimberley crew had little to fear. Kimberley led 30 – 10 in the second quarter, 47 – 14 in the third quarter and, at one time in the encounter – in the first quarter – ran 15 points before Cranbrook could launch a reply.

“Volunteer Fireman Extinguishes Blaze”

Kimberley fire department received a call to Kimberley Tire Service on Wallinger Aveenue at 5:15 p.m. January 20.

Workmen were using rubber cement in the repair of a tire and the vapors from this very flammable liquid were ignited by a hot electric light bulb and the fixture which contained it.

Dick Weighill, a volunteer fireman who was close by the building extinguished the small fire with a hand extinguisher. Due to the fact that the fire was extinguished the fire truck and crew returned to the station without taking any action.

“Firemen Need Snow Or Else No Castle”

Members of Kimberley Fire Department received a token amount of snow Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, but Snow Fiesta officials even at this early date are beginning to fidget.

What is a snow fiesta without a snow castle? And what is a snow castle without snow?