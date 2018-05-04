Eddie, Brent Jossy and his wife Leah

Tour de Eddie raises funds for Parkinsons research

In honor of his Dad Eddie, Brent Jossy and his wife Leah have rounded up a few family members and friends to ride their bikes in Tour de Eddie from Kimberley, BC to Josephburg, AB.

On June 2, 2018 they will set off from Kimberley, BC, Brent and Leah’s home town, riding approximately 800km over an eight day period to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson disease.

Eddie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2011 at age 57. Eddie’s says Tour de Eddie for him is a way to create awareness for those living each day with Parkinson and generating funds for Parkinson’s Association to continue to provide their support and programs. Perhaps this ride will inspire a newly diagnosed person encouragement and hope.

People with PD are often more impacted by their non-motor symptoms than motor symptoms. Examples of non-motor symptoms include: apathy, depression, constipation, sleep behavior disorders, loss of sense of smell and cognitive impairment.

Some common symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can be tremors or shaking, slowed movement, rigid muscles, change in writing, impaired posture and balance, difficulties with walking, and speech and voice changes.

Exercise has become a daily routine for Eddie such as yoga, adult fitness, running, boxing and riding a motorized bike which forces his legs to pedal.

Eddie will ride part of Tour de Eddie with his brother-in-law Darryl on a tandem bike. He says the worst part will be the big hills in the Kootenay Pass and mountains.

Follow us along the course of the ride through Facebook at Tour de Eddie . Encouragement and good wishes will be much appreciated.

Your support to reach their goal of $10,000 would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made on line http://www.parkinsonalberta.ca/tourdeeddie.

Most Read