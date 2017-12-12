Trust expands support for arts, culture and heritage

$11.6 million in programs and support over three years

(Columbia Basin) – Arts, culture and heritage are a valued part of the tapestry of the Columbia Basin region that enriches our communities and the lives of residents. Columbia Basin Trust is expanding its support for arts, culture and heritage with $11.6 million over three years.

“Residents told us that the history and culture of the Basin needs to be celebrated through vibrant arts, culture and heritage sectors; that’s why we made it one of our 13 strategic priorities,” said Wayne Lundeberg, Columbia Basin Trust. “We’re focusing on enhancing the impact of arts and culture, supporting artists, preserving heritage assets and strengthening the capacity of organizations.”

Specific programs supporting arts, culture and heritage include:

· $3 million for Arts and Culture Venue Grants to support the capital investment in an arts and culture facility or space, such as renovations and purchase of equipment. This program is now open and is accepting applications until January 30, 2018.

ourtrust.org/venuegrants

· $6.15 million for Built Heritage Grants launched earlier this year in partnership with Heritage BC to support the conservation or restoration of major built heritage assets. See projects funded earlier this year online. The next intake opens February 2, 2018.

ourtrust.org/builtheritage

· $1.05 million for Heritage, Museum and Archive Grants to support the varied work of heritage organizations including museums, archives, historical societies and similar organizations, to support planning, programming, preservation and promotion. The first intake opens January 29, 2018. ourtrust.org/heritagegrants

· $750,000 for the Arts and Culture Program this year which is delivered by Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA) and includes grants, grant writing workshops, the annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour and support for applicants. The next intake is January 15, 2018. ourtrust.org/artsandculture

· $600,000 to build capacity in heritage organizations, including a dedicated heritage professional in the Basin. ourtrust.org/heritageplanner

The Trust has a longstanding partnership with CKCA for the delivery of arts and culture programming, as well as representing the interests of the arts and culture community in the region.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen firsthand the positive impact funding has on supporting arts and culture, in particular the many emerging artists in this region who have thrived,” said Laura White, CKCA Chair. “The Trust’s investment in arts, culture and heritage will make a difference for artists and organizations, while also enhancing exhibition and performance spaces.”

Learn more about our work in arts, culture and heritage at ourtrust.org/artscultureheritage.

To stay up to date on all of our programs, check our website regularly or subscribe to our monthly newsletter at ourtrust.org/newsletter.

